Abilene City Council to approve build/design plans for downtown hotel

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Thursday, Abilene City Council aims to approve design/build agreements for the downtown convention center hotel.

The original agreement was changed a few months ago, and the contract is now with DPR Construction.

City Manager Robert Hanna says this agreement will lay out the design for when they are ready to proceed.

“It’s not an actual notice to proceed, it’s just one step along the way in the process of the hotel,” said Hanna.

Hanna says we can expect to see some movement on the downtown hotel in June.