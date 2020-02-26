Abilene City Council to consider new, larger animal shelter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Animal Shelter has been faced with a series of problems, including overcrowding, but there could soon be a new shelter designed to fix that and other problems.

The current animal shelter is small, facing infrastructure issues, and is designed for a different age when stray animals weren’t usually adopted.

“The building wasn’t designed to do it. It was designed to be, you walk in one door, you walk out the back door. This facility is night and day different from that,” says Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna.

The new idea is for an adoption-first shelter, to reach the 90% live release goal set by city council.

“There’s an emphasis on community education. There’s an emphasis on animal adoptions. There’s an emphasis on training. Once you’ve adopted the animal, how do you potty train this little critter? There’s an opportunity to meet and greet animals in a way that we don’t have now in our current facility and likely never will, given the constraints of that place,” Hanna said.

Lack of space is another problem that would potentially be solved. The new center is being called “much larger” to fit current and future animal housing needs.

The new shelter would be built near the zoo and dog park.

We’ll likely learn more about the proposed shelter during Thursday’s city council meeting.