Abilene City Council to consider suspending street maintenance fee temporarily

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council will look at temporarily suspending the street maintenance fee Thursday in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That street maintenance fee was approved by a public vote in June 2018 and started in January 2019.

The average residential customer pays $7 a month.

At last week’s city council meeting, Councilman Shane Price presented the idea and now councilmembers will vote on it.

City Manager Robert Hanna is recommending the suspension last until July.