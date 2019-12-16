Abilene City Council to discuss bringing auto races at airport

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council will discuss bringing drag races at Abilene Regional Airport.

The council could vote to allow Shift S3ctor to conduct timed auto races on the runway of Abilene Regional Airport.

The event would be November of 2020.

Business would continue as usual during the races, and a new lease agreement with American Airlines could bring some extra money to the airport.

“We did a rates and charges study comparing our fees, not only with the cost of running the airport, but with comparable airports in the region. It resulted in an increase to the rental rates, and also the landing fees that we charge,” said Don Green, Director of Transportation.

Both items are on the consent agenda, and if approved on Thursday, they’re finished.