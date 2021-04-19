Abilene City Council to discuss Entertainment District, police & fire budget items

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This week Abilene City Council members will be reviewing several financial items and will be discussing the possible Entertainment District, which would allow open alcohol containers in the downtown area.

First, members will look at the budget for the Abilene Convention Center Hotel Development Corporation.

Assistant City Manager Michael Rice says their budget is zero dollars in, zero dollars out.

Rice says they will be proposing two key changes to their bylaws.

“Number one, it identifies the city manager as the CEO, and the second one is, it removes a 90 day for the annual budget approval process,” said Rice.

This would allow City Manager Robert Hanna to make small decisions without needing to go to council for approval, and removal of the 90 days would allow them to be compliant with approving the budget, since they missed the October deadline.

The council will also be looking to approve the Other Victim Assistant Grant program, a state funded 2-year grant for the Abilene Police Department totaling $90,000 to fund the Child Advocacy Center’s position.

“We are able in house, to be able to have a forensic interviewer with children, and be able to tell us their story, tell us what happened to them,” said APD Chief Marcus Dudley.

The child advocacy center serves nearly 450 families, and last year they conducted 422 child forensic interviews.

As firefighters across the nation have seen a spike in cancer cases, the Abilene Fire Department is also needing approval for their annual physicals budget for cancer screenings.

“So that we can maybe get a handle on it earlier in the system, so that the individual can start taking actions now rather than trying to accommodate it post retirement,” said AFD Deputy Chief Mike Burden.

AFD budgets for $50,000 every year, but due to lab and test costs they are needing $7,000 in additional funds to be approved.

Rice says he anticipates that action will finally be taken on the Entertainment District.

City council members have been asked to appoint citizens to a task force that will look at all the pros and cons of having an open container area in Downtown Abilene.

We are following the progress of the task force and each resolution being proposed and will have updates Thursday night on what the council has decided.