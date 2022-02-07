ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – This Thursday the Abilene City Council is set to discuss playground renovations to Oscar Rose Park, upgrading cameras at the Abilene Police Department, and road resurfacing in the Heritage Parks neighborhood.

In a media briefing Monday morning, Deputy City Manager Mindy Patterson shared a preview of this Thursday’s meeting.

One item, if approved by council members, would grant just over $400,000 for new playground equipment and its installation at Oscar Rose Park. The current playground was last updated in 1994, according to Patterson, the funds being used to renovate will come from the city’s Minor Improvement Program (MIP) and Parks Bucks which accumulate from donations in water bills.

“There’s about $20,000 coming from the Parks Bucks, $413,000 give or take coming from the MIP,” says Patterson.

Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley was also present in Monday’s briefing, answering questions about the department’s request for $2 million upgrades to a variety of cameras. The chief says cameras in interview rooms, squad cars, and officer body cams need to be switched out for newer models. The agenda item before the council would also approve the purchase of software that allows traffic cams to be used for police purposes.

“Technology has advanced so much from the version we’re using. Not only do we need to replace the older cameras because they’re no longer being serviced or have adequate parts, also because the battery life doesn’t last a full shift,” said Chief Dudley.

Also to appear before the council this Thursday is a bid for resurfacing roads in the Heritage Parks neighborhood in northeast Abilene. The project’s estimated cost comes in at nearly $1.5 million to be paid for with street maintenance fee funds. The project is projected to take two months.