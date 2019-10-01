Abilene City Council to discuss possibility of buying land near Cedar Creek

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council plans to discuss the possibility of buying some land near Cedar Creek at this week’s meeting.

Not many details have been released about this possible buy quite yet, but Union Pacific Railroad has offered the City of Abilene a chance to buy more than 18 acres that lie along the creek.

They’ve set a price based on fair market value, and they’re calling it a “take it or leave it proposition,” which means there are no negotiations on the price tag.

Cedar Creek beautification plans have been in the works for some time now, as the city says 2015 bond dollars might be a part of the purchase.

“I think that the answer is part of it will be paid for with that bond money, or some bond money. I don’t believe all of it will be,” says Michael Rice, Assistant City Manager

More details, possibly including the price, should be available after Thursday’s council meeting.