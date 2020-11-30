Abilene City Council to discuss potential budget cuts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council is expected to revisit proposed budget cuts in this week’s meeting.

Officials say Abilene has lost about $3.1 million this year due to the pandemic.

City Manager Robert Hanna is proposing budget cuts for senior transportation, the dental program, Call 211 and the Adaptive Recreation Program.

Hanna is also recommending seniors be charged for meals and sports leagues up their prices to help bring in some additional money.

City council is expected to discuss the proposed budget, but a vote is not on the agenda.