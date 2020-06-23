Abilene City Council to discuss street maintenance fee, airline deferral at Thursday meeting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Bringing back the street maintenance fee and giving an airline at the Abilene Regional Airport a break amid the COVID-19 pandemic are just a couple things on the agenda for the Abilene City Council this Thursday.

City Council members waived the street maintenance fee when the pandemic first began in an effort to relieve tight finances for homebound residents. With the economy slowly returning to normal, the council could deem now the right time to bring the fee back to Abilene water bills.

With the fee waived from bills for the last two months, the city has already lost out on more than $1 million. Public Works Director Greg McCaffery says the city must now decide which projects must be postponed now that this portion of funding is missing.

“We’ll just readjust the number of projects that we’re able to do,” said McCaffery in a media briefing Monday morning.

The council is also considering a deferral for American Airlines this week. Director of Transportation Services Don Green says the airline pays to use the Abilene Regional Airport, but with business down because of the pandemic – the airline is asking the city to collect later rather than sooner.

“We’re down to three departures, three arrivals per day. About half the schedule we were operating back in February,” said Green.

The Abilene City Council will discuss these matters and others during its meeting Thursday, June 25 at 4:30 p.m. in City Hall