Abilene City Council to discuss street maintenance projects at council meeting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While there may not be much on this week’s City Council agenda, what is will have a big impact on Key City drivers.

First on the list is improvements for Sayles Blvd.

“That roadway is well beyond its service life,” said Public Works Director Greg McCaffery.

“Anyone that’s driven around Abilene for a while knows that Sayles Blvd. is a challenge,” said City Manager Robert Hanna.

The City is expected to award a $4.5M contract Thursday to help repave the stretch of road from Danville to Buffalo Gap.

The project also includes a piece right outside Cooper High School.

“What we are looking to do is replace that as a concrete section and that will allow it to support greater loads,” said McCaffery.

It will also in turn help prevent cracks and potholes.

In addition to that, students may see some new sidewalks when they get back to school.

“They’re just beating in a dirt path, so there is really no safe haven for them to be able to walk,” said McCaffery. “What we find too is that during in-climate weather students will turn around and still walk that area but they are walking on the edge of the street.”

That project is expected to begin within the next 7-10 days.

Heading now to the Northside where the City is hoping to permanently fix a problem that’s been causing a lot of headaches for drivers.

City Council is expected to discuss the replacement of the bridge that runs across Catclaw Creek at North 18th.

“It’s a $1.6M repair. The City of Abilene only has to pay $160,000 of it,” said Hanna.

The other 90 percent will be paid by TXDot through a bridge repair program.

While we likely won’t see those improvements until 2024, it’s still something to look forward to as the City continues to improve our roadways.

This week’s council meeting is scheduled for 8:30 am Thursday in Council Chambers.