Abilene City Council to meet Monday to modify & extend Local Disaster Declaration

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council will meet on Monday morning to discuss and extend its disaster declaration dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 30, the City adopted its first extension of its Declaration of Local Disaster. This extension lasts until April 14, creating the need for this special- called City Council Meeting.

Click here to see the local disaster declaration.

Click here to see Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order.

The meeting is set for 11:15 Monday. To reduce the spread of coronavirus, the meeting is closed to the public. To participate in the meeting, the city has outlined two options:

To call in to a Listen Only version of the meeting, call 888-475-4499. The meeting ID is TBA. To call in to Speak on a public hearing on an agenda item please call 877-853-5257. The meeting ID is TBA.

BigCountryHomepage.com will stream the meeting in its entirety.