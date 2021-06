ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The Abilene city council will vote on naming June 26 Mark Rogers Day.

Rogers was a prominent community leader who served as the Big Brothers Big Sisters program executive director.

Having impacted many community members, Rogers was killed in a car accident on March 13.

City council will also vote on observing Juneteenth as a city holiday.

Nothing has been decided yet, city council is Thursday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.