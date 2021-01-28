Abilene City Council unanimously approves software to simplify COVID-19 vaccine enrollment

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene City Council has approved the purchase of the Inoculate software app to assist with the enrollment process for COVID-19 vaccines in Abilene.

The measure passed unanimously at Thursday night’s meeting.

The new vaccine registrations system will allow people to choose their own appointment dates and times instead of waiting for a call with an unknown ID from the city.

Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna says this will bring a much-needed reprieve to the public health department.

“The health department is burning both candles at the same time. They are running out of time, they are running out of people, they have got a number of people making calls, even with that it’s not enough,” Hanna said.

The software costs about $100,000 and will come out of the city’s general fund, but there is an option they could receive a grant at a later date.

A contract with the company will be worked out, and it will take about 4 to 5 weeks for the software to be implemented.