ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Days after Abilene’s Mayor Anthony Williams announced that he would not be running for reelection in 2023, a city councilmember said he wants to step up to the plate.

Abilene City Council: Place 4 Councilmember Weldon Hurt

Abilene City Councilmember Weldon Hurt, President of Pest Patrol and serving on a number of other community boards, announced at his Pest Patrol office Monday afternoon that he will not be seeking reelection for Place 4 on City Council. Instead, surrounded by his grandchildren holding up “Vote for Weldon Hurt” signs, he said he will be throwing his hat into the Abilene mayoral race come next May.

Mayor Williams announced last Thursday that it was ‘time to pass the baton,’ after serving since 2017.

To qualify to run for Abilene Mayor or City Council places three and four during the May 6, 2023 General Election, contenders will have between January 18 and February 17 to file.