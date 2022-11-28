ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene marked the start of the Christmas season with a lighting ceremony for the great, big tree in front of City Hall Monday evening. Just like most holiday plans, nothing goes off without a hitch.

With beautiful, warm lights, the Christmas tree in front of Abilene City Hall was lit Monday evening. What’s a tree-lighting without bundled up spectators to count down the lighting?

In true National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation fashion, the lighting didn’t exactly go as planned. Promptly after the countdown and cheers, an “aw” could be heard from the crowd when the lights unexpectedly, but very quickly, went out.

Abilene’s Christmas tree will be lit every night through Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25.