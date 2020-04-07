Abilene City Manager ‘does not anticipate releasing community tracing information’ to the public

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) —City of Abilene officials say they stand by their decision to not release tracing information to the public. Tracing involves an investigation in which a patient tells health officials where he or she has been in the past couple of weeks to then notify others of possible exposure. But, health officials notify those potentially exposed on an individual basis, not publicly.

With no structure mandated by the federal government and in some cases the state government, each municipality in the U.S. is handling the COVID-19 pandemic differently, especially in terms of communicating with the public.

For example, every day, the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District releases a graphic listing facets regarding testing and cases in Taylor County. However, one facet no released is tracing.

Annette Lerma is the director of health for the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District. Lerma said each investigation is immensely thorough.

“How many people were around you?” said Lerma. “What time did you go? Can you provide the receipts, so we can be as accurate as we can with the whereabouts.”

Lacey Nobles is the public information officer for the City of Lubbock. Lubbock’s approach has changed over time, and while each jurisdiction faces different issues, her philosophy for local government is to share as much information as possible during the pandemic.

“This is something that is going to ultimately going to affect every citizen of the community,” said Nobles. “Why not be as open as you can? It may cause some panic on some people, but also they can’t tell you that, you didn’t inform them.”

On Monday, Abilene City manager Robert Hanna reiterating his initial response that he gave when the city confirmed its first case of COVID-19. He justified why tracing information is not released to the public.

“I want to make sure that people understand is: it’s in the community now, folks,” said Hanna. “So, the best thing you can do now is stay home.”

Lerma echoed Hanna’s comments. She said there is no clear-cut answer to the effectiveness of informing the public on these investigations.

“If we treat it as if every business can expose us, I think that’s the most important message that we can provide,” Lerma said.

Lerma said following CDC guidelines everyone should wear protective gear while away from home. But, she said while every business has the potential to be exposed, it’s simply up to every person to stay home.

“So again, I don’t have any jurisdiction over that,” said Lerma. “I have to approach things from a public health standpoint, and I’m just going to say that if you have to go out, and you have to conduct business, that your responsibility is to do everything you can to protect yourself and your family.”