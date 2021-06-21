Abilene City Manager hopes to issue debt for the downtown hotel by September

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Abilene residents might finally see a downtown convention center hotel.

“The whole project was slowed down,” said Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna.

The downtown hotel was slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The good news is that we’re back full steam,” said Hanna.

Hanna will be addressing Abilene City Council on June 24th with an update of the hotel and will be recommending the council to release a public notice to issue debt.

“For the cities portion of the project, and then the project will be moving forward if the council decides to do that,” said Hanna.

Hanna says he hopes to see an issuance of debt by September if the council votes in favor of the project.

“I think the general feel of the city is pretty good, obviously streets are always an issue we try to address, the winter storm really did a number on some of our streets,” said Hanna.

Hanna says the city has had to perform several emergency repairs since the winter storm.

“The street maintenance fee and the street board are looking at other larger projects to do,” said Hanna.

Hanna says south 27th is being considered, and that East North tenth and Maple are planned to be addressed in a certificate of obligation bond.

“We’re going to bring council a balanced budget that does not constitute a tax increase to the tax rate,” said Hanna. “Obviously if your appraisal goes up, you’re paying more taxes but the tax rate, we are not recommending being increased at this time.”

The City council will be addressing street projects and getting the new tax rate in their annual budget retreat in July 2021.

City council is this Thursday, June 24th, 2021.