Abilene City Sidewalks begins tomorrow with lighting of the tree!

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Downtown Association kicks off the 31st annual celebration of City Sidewalks week with the lighting of downtown Abilene!

Everyone is invited to the south side of the Convention Center for the official lighting of the downtown decorations. Live music and line dancing with the Texas Tornados will mark the occasion.

• Create Rudolph ornaments at the Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 4:30-5:30 p.m.

• Music from Abilene Star Chorus (Sweet Adelines), Tony Barker. 5:30 p.m.

• Holiday line dancing with the Texas Tornadoes. 6:15 p.m.

• Lighting of a 62-foot-tall Christmas tree on the south steps of Abilene Convention Center at 6 p.m.

• Minter Park and Everman Park will light up with holiday lights and decorations.

• Showing of the1948 classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at 6:15 p.m. on the lawn of the Convention Center.

Latest Posts: