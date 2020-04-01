Abilene Civic Plaza Hotel demolished, plans still in progress amid COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Civic Plaza Hotel was demolished Tuesday afternoon. However, there are not any solidified plans regarding the future of the property.

The City of Abilene in partnership with the Abilene Improvement Corporation purchased the hotel with a $2.5 million price tag and took possession of the land on November 26, 2019, intending to sell the property to someone else.

According to Abilene Improvement Corporation Board Member Mitch Barnett, they have not started announcing it. “That won’t happen for another 3 or 4 months, at minimum,” said Barnett referring to all the limitations they are now facing with the Coronavirus pandemic. “It could be longer with this… situation.”