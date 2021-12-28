Abilene civil rights advocate George Stokes dies at 68 after battle with COVID-19

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Longtime civil rights advocate George Stokes died Monday after a monthlong battle with COVID-19. For many, Stokes was synonymous with second chances for hundreds, if not thousands of Abilenians.

A truck driver by trade, Stokes retired in the late ’80s and quickly took to law, teaching himself the finer points of civil rights. Stokes would help anyone in need of legal assistance, later joining the Abilene chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

“Maybe you were hanging around with the wrong crowd, maybe you’re tired of being sick and tired and you want to change your life,” says George’s brother, Larry Stokes.

“He did it for the love. He did it because he really cared about the people,” says George’s longtime friend and former LULAC president Ben Gonzales.

Whether it was a young person who was unfamiliar with the system, or just someone trying to do better, Stokes was always there to lend a hand, and a few hours of research.

“He liked getting those calls, that’s what excited him. ‘Hey, I got this case right here that I’m working on, Me and Ben.’ I wish it could be like that still, but you know, the Lord calls his angels up,” says Larry.

Stokes’s battle with COVID went quickly, leaving many of his friends and family reeling from his loss.

“I was in shock, I really lost a good friend. Who am I going to call now if somebody calls me and I can’t do it? George was my man, he’s the guy that I went to,” Gonzales says.

Stokes was vaccinated, but other health problems made it more difficult for him to fight off the virus. His brother has this plea to the community:

“Please, please, our Hispanic community and everybody in this community, go get vaccinated. We need that vaccination, man, and I’m not just saying this because I lost my brother. I say it because I see a lot of lives being taken,” Larry says.

Gonzales says his friend’s passing has made him consider starting up a new civil rights organization to continue the work Stokes championed all his life.

“I think the best way to carry his legacy is to step up and do what he was doing,” Gonzales says.

He says that anyone in need of help with civil issues can give a call to his radio station Star 106.3 and ask for him.