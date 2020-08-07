Abilene coffee producer expanding operations after winning $50,000 in local contest

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene’s only coffee producer, Moose Mountain Goods, is expanding its operations thanks to the ‘Be in Abilene’ contest, which is led and funded by the Development Corporation of Abilene.

“One of the many skills that my wife has is that she builds websites, and we built a website and started selling throughout the internet. We go to different trade shows that are around,” says Ben Cotton.

Ben and his wife, Lindsey Cotton, won $50,000 through the program that helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

“That $50,000 has really helped boost kind of our direction and where it is that we’re headed. We’re in this warehouse now. This started out of our garage.”

Now they’re working to get their items on more shelves.

“One of the things that we’re definitely looking forward to is meeting with distributors and hit the grocery markets. That’s one of the things in our business plan. Winning the ‘Be in Abilene’ program has definitely set us up to produce those amounts of coffee to be able to support the amount that they may want to order from us.”

Each member of the Cotton family plays an important part in the production.

“We enjoy everything that we do and doing it as a family. That’s kind of what our number one goal is, to stick together as a family and be able to produce a business, but also have fun doing it.”

The owners says they’re working on some new blends and brews to release within the next few weeks.