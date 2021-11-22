Abilene colleagues of late Andrews ISD band director look back on fond memories

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Late Andrews band director Darin Johns leaves a fond legacy across much of the Big Country. Two educators in Abilene remember him as a devoted leader committed to building fellowship among area band directors.

Over the years Johns taught in several local towns: Abilene at Franklin Middle School, Colorado City, Ballinger, and Jim Ned. But, before he was a teacher he was a Key City college kid.

Jay Lester, Executive Director of Fine Arts for Abilene ISD, met Johns roughly 30 years ago when both men were studying music at Abilene universities.

“I was at Hardin Simmons, Darin was at ACU but we had some courses together like jazz band,” Lester recalls. “That was back in 1990.”

Lester and Johns became friends in school, a relationship lasting them through the beginnings of both their professional careers.

“Oddly enough I did my observation under him when he was still a young teacher at Franklin Middle School,” said Lester.

The pair were again musical partners at least every holiday season, coming together for an annual Christmas brass ensemble for a local church – that tradition carrying on for 25 years Lester says.

After news of Friday’s tragic crash involving Andrews ISD’s bus spread, word of Darin’s passing came soon after. His longtime friend Lester stunned by the sudden loss.

“I was just shocked,” said Lester. “I’m going to miss Darin’s organization, his sense of community when it comes to the network of band directors that are out there.”

Lester like so many that knew Darin mention the lasting impact he had on everyone he came in contact with. One of the many lives he touched was that of John Landin, the Head Band Director of Cooper High School.

“I met Darin about 9 years ago,” said Landin.

When asked of his favorite memories of the late director, Landin brings up a life lesson taught to him not too long after first meeting Darin.

Landin was working in Coahoma, Darin at Colorado City when he called Landin recruiting his help for a summer band program. Landin agreed to help out; however, when the first Friday of the camp came his first-born was also on the way.

New to the crew and a bit too shy to ask off for the day Landin tried to shuffle through until Darin heard about his situation.

“And he’s like what are you doing here man?” Landin laughs. “You could tell he’s family first – that’s way more important than what we’re doing here.”

Darin is described as a director devoted to making sure those around him didn’t miss out on the most important parts of life – a legacy Landin says he’ll be reminded of every day as he comes to work in the same space Darin once did years ago.

“I just learned today that he did his student teaching right here in the band hall,” said Landin. “It’s awesome to know and to be a part of that history. There’s so much history in this band hall.”

Darin is someone that will certainly be missed. Especially by the friends and colleagues who hold his memory in their hearts.

“He was a fierce competitor but also a friend to everyone he met,” said Lester.