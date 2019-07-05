Abilene Community celebrates Fourth of July at Freedom Festival

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Second Annual Abilene Freedom Festival, celebrating the Fourth of July, entertained thousands of Big Country residents.

Honoring the red, white and blue, Freedom Fest is bringing the community together to ring in independence day.

“Given that its somewhat of a smaller town it kind of keeps people in rather than going off to different areas for the holidays so this is our first time here in Abilene for Fourth of July and we’re enjoying it so far,” Festival attendee Jason Parker said​​.

The day kicked off with a car show and continued with food trucks, vendors, live music and a whole section dedicated to the little ones.​​

“Bowling games, sliding games and bounce houses,” four year old attendee Gustav Kruger said.​​

They day ended with the WesTex Connect Firework Spectacular. It was a day for the whole family to enjoy.​