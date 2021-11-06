Abilene community comes together to celebrate local veterans

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Here in the Key City, welcoming our military community with open arms is something we cherish.

Family and friends of the Abilene community gathered for the Veterans Day parade, getting the chance to salute these veterans in a way they will never forget.

A tradition like no other as waving hands and smiling faces came together in downtown Abilene.

The 7th Bomb Wing Commander at Dyess Air Force Base, Colonel Joseph Kramer, returned to Abilene just four months ago.

“I brought my boys out with me today, they were smiling, they got a chance to wave and see the patriotism of the Abilene community,” said Colonel Kramer.

Colonel Kramer says he appreciates the community still being in support of the men and women that serve our country.

“The community’s growth and connect has just been stronger and stronger since I was here last time,” said Colonel Kramer.

Colonel Kramer says he enjoys having his boys there as the parade is a day for teaching the young and remembering the old.

“It’s a chance for them to grow and shake some hands, see some faces, and learn about what it means to be an American and the values that we hold together,” said Colonel Kramer.

Military spouse Vanessa Naross was also in attendance with her 3-year-old son.

“Being here with Landry and enjoying the parade and seeing him get excited,” said Naross.

Naross says she feels proud to be a part of such a welcoming community.

“It’s wonderful. It’s something fun for him to do and his father was actually marching today, so we wanted to make sure that we got to see him,” said Naross.

Colonel Kramer says it is community events such as this one that reminds him that he and his family is involved in something much bigger than the Air Force.

“This is a great reminder to say that we’re shoulder to shoulder with this community. This is a community that appreciates its military and couldn’t prouder to be a part of this event today,” said Colonel Kramer.

This year the parade marched down North Cypress Street and back South on Pine Street. The event is put on by the Taylor County Veterans office.