ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Members of the Abilene Community joined together Sunday evening to discuss how they can help bring the drive-in theatre back to life.

A list of things that are needed was discussed at the event. In order to get operations moving, the theatre needs:

Landscaping

Gravel

Dumpster Services

Plumbing

Pest Control

Electrical

Roofing

Construction

Website Design

Videography

Advertising

CPA/Accountancy

Fundraising

Cleaning

Volunteering

Security

During the meeting, those planning this restoration said they are seeking the community to help and support this project, whether that’s through lending time for roofing, plumbing, or other tasks. They have secured a donation for security equipment, but still need to find an expert to install it. They will also be organizing clean-up days and information can be found on the Show Up, Big Country! (Get the Drive-In Thriving!) Facebook page.

Right now, they are seeking project leaders who will be in charge of specific areas that need work. There is also a plan in the works to apply for a license as a non-profit or classification as a historical site, and the owners intend to bring financial transparency to secure this license/classification.