Abilene community members plan vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As people around the world mourn the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a vigil is planned for this weekend here in Abilene.

Justice Ginsburg, or RBG, passed away Friday, Sept. 18 at the age of 87.

RBG is known for her work to revolutionize rights for women and minorities.

The vigil will be on the lawn of the Abilene City Hall, where several guest speakers are expected to share the life and legacy that Ginsburg lives behind.

One of the speakers tells us she’s participating in the vigil as a way to carry on the justice’s message.

“What we want to be able to do is be able to celebrate her legacy, but also pick up the torch or the mantle and carry it forward because she blazed a trail. She accomplished a great number of things. We don’t only owe it to her, but we owe it to ourselves to keep going,” say Dr. Tiffany Fink, HSU history professor.

The vigil is planned for 6:30 Sunday evening on front lawn of the city hall in downtown Abilene.