Abilene community packs food boxes to feed children across Texas

Zion Lutheran Church and the Abilene community in partnership with Children’s Hunger Fund gathered today to make care-packs of food for hungry children around our state after cancelling it last year because of COVID-19.

“I am here because I wanna help children who are starving out in the world,” Eliana Rucker said.

That’s why 13 year-old Eliana Rucker decided to volunteer today. To do something small, to help feed hundreds around Texas.

“I know that they are just gonna be happy whenever they see the food, that makes me smile,” Rucker said.

But the congregation and the community have another reason to smile this year.

“This is our eight year, we missed last year because of COVID,” Pastor of Zion Lutheran Church Clyde Kieschnick said.

This church raised $18,000 to get the items needed to fill 1,500 small boxes that will go to kids in need throughout Texas.

“We love doing this so much, other churches in our community love joining us, and we were just saying ‘Yes, can we do this?’ and Children’s Hunger Fund from Dallas gave us the okay,” Kieschnick said.

The Zion Lutheran Church represents Abilene in the 132 churches across Texas that partner with Children’s Hunger Fund to put food in these boxes that get transported to the offices in Dallas, and later arrive to those families in need through other local churches and organizations.

“Each child in the home is going to get their own box, that way a family that has six children versus a family that has three children get the amount of food that they need to get them through that week, ” Coordinator of development at Children’s Hunger Fund at North Texas, Grace O’Hara said.

“Whenever we do this I just know people are going to be so happy whenever they actually get their food,” Rucker said.

Food that went through the hands of our community, who dedicated their time to feed families they don’t personally know.

“It fills me with joy knowing that everyone from the community has come together to help those families in need and to put food on the table for people who are not able to,” volunteer Matty Wells said.