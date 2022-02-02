ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Volunteer Cameron Wiley’s lunch break was not spent eating lunch.

“I was able to contact Goodwill West Texas, who was able to donate 50 blankets, and I just picked them up and delivered them. So, whatever needs to be done,” Wiley said.

Abilene resident Stephen Hunt and some of his friends that have four-wheel drive vehicles have already talked about what they will do to help during the freeze.



“I’ve already started to talk to my folks over on base that have their vehicles and if anything gets bad, we’ll start to come up with plans,” Hunt said.

During last year’s freeze, Hunt took his four-wheel drive and pulled vehicles that were stuck in the ice and snow, and he has plans to help again this year.

Meanwhile, Wiley says is thinking of those who have no place to go to get out of the cold, which is why he spent his lunch break at the Salvation Army.



If you find yourself in need of help in the conditions, Hunt says you can reach out on their Facebook page titled Abilene 4x4s and Recovery.