Abilene community set to remember life of city’s first Hispanic firefighter, bail bondsman

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, Abilene lost one of the pioneers of change in the city. Henry Davila was Abilene’s first Hispanic firefighter and bail bondsman, opening the door for many others.

“Someone has to open the door for anyone of a different culture or a different race to kind of step through and establish a presence. That was Henry Davila,” Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores said.

Henry Davila opened doors for other ethnicities in Abilene, helping pave the way to other positions of authority within in the city for those of different races.

“He was the one who fought his way into the position and did what he needed to do in order to progress,” Chief Flores said. “Someone of Hispanic origin who came from where he came from and was as successful as he was, was definitely inspiring.”

He became Abilene’s first Hispanic firefighter, as well as Abilene’s first Hispanic bail bondsman.

“My first encounter with him was when I called needing a bondsman,” Adam Moreno said.

Now on the preaching staff at Rise Church in Abilene, Moreno wasn’t always in the pulpit.

Moreno struggled with drug addiction, finding himself in one of the toughest positions in his life. One first degree felony nearly landed him 44-99 years in prison.

That’s when Moreno called Davila, the first on the list of bail bondsmen, and found connections between himself and Davila’s children.

Davila helped Moreno cut down his jail time, as well as walked with him on his recovery journey, becoming a father figure to Moreno along the way.

“From almost going to prison for a lifetime to being set free and sober and seeing God’s work in my life, he’s been apart of all of that,” Moreno said.

Moreno said Davila helped guide him through all of that in a way only he could: judgement free and with the kindest of hearts.

But Davila wasn’t just a good firefighter and bail bondsman. Chief Flores remembers him in their home growing up, giving them haircuts as kids.

“He was pretty good, and quick too. He could sit there and have conversations with everyone while he was cutting your hair, like, ‘Please don’t snip something you’re not supposed to.’ But no, he did a good job,” Chief Flores said.

Chief Flores said that Davila will be remembered as one of the hardest-working men he’s ever known. He said that his determination and work ethic is what really opened the door for others following in his footsteps.

Henry Davila’s visitation is Thursday, December 16 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel on Highway 277.

Davila’s funeral service will be held at the same venue on Friday, December 17 at 2:00 p.m.