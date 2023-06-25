ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you live in Abilene you may have a memory of the ‘Town and Country Drive-in Theatre.’ It has been in operation for 66 years until it closed until further notice after it was vandalized in the fall of 2022.

Abilene local and history lover Brittni Hill said she reached out to the general manager, Doug Warner, about what she can do to help re-open.

“It started when we first came to the drive-in because it was such a great experience and so when it was vandalized we really missed it,” said Hill.

After chatting with Warner, Hill said he has been trying to re-open for months, but has come across many challenges.

“There was hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage that was done. There was fire extinguishers used on the inside on the first floor and the projector room… it’s devastating, especially for a drive-in theatre, it’s so hard to search parts for,” shared Hill.

Hill decided to take a call to action on social media to help Warner re-open. In a Facebook post, Hill asked local business owners if they can donate a service or their time.

“Doug has been working pretty much constantly at other theatres to help pay bills here and find parts for the projectors so he can get just one screen up and running and try to build back from there,” added Hill.

Since then, the response has been overwhelming with countless business owners jumping in to help re-open the drive-in.

“That’s what’s been so amazing is so many people are jumping to help. Electricians, plumbers, photographers, painters, construction, we have been contacted by everybody,” shared Hill.

The first day of the project began on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Landscapers gathered to begin mowing and cleaning up the outdoor areas. Dakota Risinger, from Lawn Squad Pros, said he volunteered because preserving history is key, especially in areas like the north side of Abilene.

“Bringing some history back to life is nice to get people out families out here like they used to it be nice,” said Risinger.

Johnny Diaz, with D&A Rental Service, said growing up he remembers going to the drive-in with friends. He volunteered because he loves his community and is teaching his son to do the same.

“Brings memories coming out here, I want to get them involved. My son is 15 years old [I’m] trying to teach him how to be a young man, kinda hey you need to help out the community, be involved with it,” said Diaz.

Hill said Warner is overwhelmed with the response in a good way. He is excited that so many people care about the drive-in.

“He was very happy to hear people were so interested and cared as much about this space as he did because he wants it to go on,” shared Hill.

Hill created a Facebook page called ‘Show Up Big Country’ and as of June 25, it has more than 1,000 members ready and interested to volunteer. All in an effort to bring the community space back to the key city and to create new memories.

“it’s tailgating its first dates. I can’t tell you how many messages I’ve gotten from people like we’ve had our first date here 20 years ago or 30 years ago,” said Hill.

Although there is no set date yet on when it will reopen, Hill said there are busy days ahead.

“It can absolutely work here because people already love this place and so if we update it the only place it can go is up,” added Hill.

