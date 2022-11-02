ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During the week of November 7, Chimney Rock Road will be closed for improvements as a part of the road construction project that started earlier this year.

The closure will take place from Chimney Rock Road from Hunter’s Circle to Broken Bough Trail. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), construction will begin on November 7 and last for around a week, weather permitting.

Courtesy of Texas Department of Transportation

There will, however, be access to Hunter’s Circle during this time. Abilene and Wylie ISDs have been notified so that bus drivers can prepare for any effects this closure may have on bus routes.

This road improvement is part of Abilene’s road safety project, ranging from Danville Drive to Chimney Rock Road, that is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2024.