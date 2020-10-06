Abilene contractors lament lumber price hike thanks to COVID-19, up 150% in some cases

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – If you’ve got a home building project coming up, you may want to take another look at the lumber prices.

“Plywood that we were selling for $9.60 a sheet is now $19, if you can find it,” says Melvin Faircloth with City Lumber Company.

With price of lumber doubling or even tripling since mid-April, Faircloth says finding what you need in stock is the second battle.

“You can’t ask prices, you just ask do you have it, ship it,” he says.

Chuck Bishop, CEO of Associated Contractors Inc., a general contractor in Abilene, said you don’t have to own a lumber yard to see the changes.

“It affects the bottom line, because even though most of our structures are metal, we do have lumber incorporated into them. Sometimes we have lumber stud walls,” he said.

Studs were one of their most common items used in a lumber project.

“April it was $5.97 each, the same stud today is $15.97,” Bishop says.

Bishop says it’s not his first time seeing an increase, but he’s never seen one this drastic.

“This is the highest I’ve ever seen them, but I have seen them go up before after major storms, hurricanes, things like that,” he said.

How these prices will look in the future is still unknown.

“It’s up to them whether they want to wait to see if the prices go down or if they want to go ahead and proceed now, being afraid it could come up more,” Bishop said.