Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau asks planners to postpone, not cancel events

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau (ACVB) is asking those who have events planned in the near future to postpone instead of cancel them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, ACVB says 56 groups have canceled meetings and/or events in Abilene so far, costing local businesses and attractions $5.4 million.
ACVB says they will be working with hospitality partners on a recovery plan as they anticipate a reduced budget for the rest of the year, as well as smaller revenue sources.
The news release reads as follows:
The travel industry is resilient because of the spirit of the people and we WILL recover.
