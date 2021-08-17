Abilene could be getting a new baseball team, stadium; depending on beer sales

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene could be getting a new baseball stadium, and a new semi-pro baseball team, but it all depends on beer sales.

The investors, Abilene Sports Entertainment attended the Abilene Parks and Recreation Board Tuesday morning where they presented the proposal for a renovated ballpark at Oscar Rose Park. The new stadium would host about 800 spectators and the organizers would be responsible for the maintenance of the park.

However, the organizers say if they do not get the approval of alcohol sales, they would not pursue the idea any further.

The controversial proposal was approved by the Parks and Recreation Board. Organizers say the plan is contingent on getting the City’s approval to sell alcoholic beverages at the stadium. The City Council will make the final decision.