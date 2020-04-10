Abilene council approves pair of development projects

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The City of Abilene’s normally scheduled council meeting ended with the approval of two more projects brought about by the Development Corporation of Abilene. The pair of endeavors, previously top secret, are now much more fleshed out.

Projects ISO and Windmill both see two Abilene businesses expand, keeping their growth, investment, and employees in town.

ISO represents a $12 million investment on the part of Hartmann’s Inc., a manufacturing company with a long history in Abilene. They’ll move into Five Points Business Park, and are expected to create nearly seventy jobs over a multi-year period.

“It is an outstanding project”, explained DCOA CEO Misty Mayo. “It’s very exciting to see a company that has called Abilene home for so long, a woman-owned business… I’m very excited to see us walk alongside this company and support them as they grow.”

Project Windmill is another expansion of a local business. Abimar Foods will take over a facility in North Abilene, which could also represent more money and more employment opportunity for Abilene.

“With the opportunity for the DCOA to sell this facility to them, we get the opportunity not only to support their future expansion, and really spur that”, said Mayo, “but also the opportunity to step out of the position of having to manage, maintain, and continue to spend money on a building that is not an opportunity for us.”

With two council votes, two more of the DCOA’s four projects they created earlier this year are officially in the works.