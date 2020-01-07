Abilene council back for the new year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – For the first time of 2020, the Abilene City Council is preparing to meet. After a number of items were thrown into the final meeting of 2019, 2020 looks a little slim.

One end-of-the-year item decided on by the Council was the donation and subsequent leasing of space in the former Lincoln Middle School for a new library branch. In the meantime however, the current Downtown library will still be in use.

The council will consider earmarking a little under $200 thousand for waterproofing of the library. The basement is the primary cause of concern, with water seeping in around the base of the building.

At the Convention Center, some changes could be coming to the North Plaza. The first thing many people see as they make their way from the parking lot, the current plaza space is deteriorating quickly. Changes will be made for more safety and accessibility. The project is estimated to cost $1.3 million, and is paid for by the Convention Center Capital Projects Fund.

In November, the Council approved Sayles Boulevard as a project to be funded with extra money from the 2015 bonds. This week, they take the next step, as they consider awarding a bid for work.

If approved, Enprotec/Hibbs & Todd will take care of engineering and design for the roadway and improved drainage on the stretch from Buffalo Gap Road to Danville Drive. That work should cost $250 thousand. It is scheduled to start June 1 and finish in October.

A final item of note is also a bit lacking in information. The Council will consider donating 3.59 acres of land to Taylor County for jail expansions. The exact position of the land and other details won’t be announced until the meeting takes place.