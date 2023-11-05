TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation received help from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in a case where the owner of Abilene’s Kinkade Family Services, a family counseling business, was sentenced to federal prison for making false and fraudulent claims.

Federal contractor with United States Probation and Pretrial Services Office (USPO) Jacob William Kinkade, 44, was charged on June 20. On November 3, he was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison.

Kinkade pleaded guilty to false and fraudulent claims against the United States and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix. He was also ordered to pay $5,392 in restitution and a $6,000 fine.

The FBI launched an investigation in March 2023 after discovering that Kinkade had billed for therapy sessions and urinalysis tests that were not conducted.

Text messages exchanged between Kinkade and a witness were found during the investigation. The witness, who received counseling services, was assisted by Kinkade Family Services (KFS), a company owned and operated by Kinkade. When these messages were compared with supervision records, some discrepancies were found in the bills that were sent to USPO.

During the interview, Kinkade confessed to not complying with USPO’s reporting requirements and billing for services not rendered since 2020. KFS generated 80% of its revenue from its contract with USPO.