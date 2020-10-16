Abilene couple donates wedding registry to Noah Project

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene couple used their wedding registry to donate to a local shelter that just expanded their facility to accommodate more residents.

“We’ve got what we need, so we could use this as an opportunity to help someone. All we had to do is tell people, ‘Here’s our wedding registry, check it out.’ They would get the things on the registry and it just got automatically sent to the Noah Project,” says Micheal Gilliland.

Instead of asking for gifts, Gilliland and his wife Brandy used their wedding as an opportunity to donate to the Noah Project.

Each room in the new wing has four separate beds, a closet and a private bathroom.

“If you need to start from scratch, that’s what we’re here for. It’s not easy going through sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking, but we let them know that they’re not alone and that there’s a community here to support them,” says Cynthia Garcia, Noah Project child advocate.

The new rooms have new shower curtains, linens and some toiletries, thanks to the Gillilands.

“We’ve both had help in our lives. We understand that it’s important. It feels amazing, we’re just so happy. Being able to see behind the curtain, what they actually do, that’s what really got to me. They need it and they’re doing such a great job there,” says Gilliland.