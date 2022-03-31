ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When facing West Texas storms, preparation is key.

A space that’s only 6X8 square feet might not sound like a nice getaway, but when the storm comes down hard enough, it might just be your best option. Weldon and Debbie Hurt of Abilene made that decision on June 1, 2010 when they had their backyard storm shelter installed.

“My husband actually did an inspection for some homeowners out in the country and they had just had this put in,” Debbie says.

In 2010, the shelter they got was available through a FEMA grant program which made the cost of purchase and installation only $2,500 after rebate. Debbie says it was a wonderful deal for all that they got.

“Before we had the shelter? We just stayed weather alert and picked a closet,” Debbie says. “To know you’re safe, that’s not very much money.”

That grant program is no longer available in the Big Country area, though the West Central Texas Council of Governments has been applying for funding every year since the deal fell through.

Though the program is not available, the City of Abilene does have a list of Storm Shelter contractors closest to the Key City on their website.

Thankfully the Hurts have only had to use the shelter twice in the past 12 years.

“I’m kind of claustrophobic, so I didn’t know how I would do with it, but I felt safe when I was down here when that was going on,” Debbie says.

Even so, she says it’s a resource they’ve come to rely on, and one they’d gladly pay for again should they ever move.

“It’s a secure feeling for your family,” says Debbie.