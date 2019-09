ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council has received a grant that will support their Lights, Camera, Action project.

According to a Facebook post by Texans for the Arts, the $112,000 grant was awarded by the Texas Commission on the Arts.

The money will be used to support the Lights, Camera, Action project, designed to enhance the Abilene Cultural District with theatrical tree lighting, a limestone screen, and digital projection equipment, according to the post.