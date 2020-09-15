Abilene day care waiting lists continue to grow

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As childcare facilities continue to welcome more kids, they now face the challenge of meeting CDC health and safety guidelines.

Brenda Peak from Day Nursery of Abilene has been with the facility for 27 years.

“I have a lot of people who need childcare, we get phone calls every single day,” says Peak.

She says they now have four facilities to keep up with the high demand.

“We have a huge waiting list and our centers stay full,” says Peak.

But with the pandemic, they’ve had to take a step back.

“We’re not able to enroll to full capacity right now. We’re close. We’re at about 75%,” says Peak.

President and CEO of Day Nursery Abilene, Cynthia Pearson, began working for the facility in 1991.As she approaches nearly 30 years of service, she says when the list of essential workers came out, her profession wasn’t on it despite their need to serve families.

“Interestingly enough, the first list of essential workers that was put out by the governor’s office didn’t include childcare, so we were like, ‘OK, we’re not essential but they are,'” says Pearson.

After the new list of essential workers came out, she says day cares were added to the list and numbers started to increase.



“What happened during that time, though, was we started taking care of children who weren’t normally enrolled at Day Nursery, but they were essential worker children, so we had extra kids at the center,” says Peak.

Day Nursery of Abilene is now trying to balance their new kids and add in the old while the waiting list continues to grow.