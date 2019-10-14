Abilene daycare worker on trial for failure to report employee’s sex crimes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene Daycare Worker accused of not reporting complaints of inappropriate behavior by one of her workers, Benjamin Roberts, who was already in jail on charges of possession of child pornography, is on trial in Taylor County.

Amanda McKee is starting a trial on a misdemeanor charge of failure to report abuse after several parents and workers complained that Benjamin Roberts was being inappropriate with children.

Roberts had been arrested several days earlier for possession of child pornography and later continuous sexual abuse of a child.

It was during those investigations that police found that there were complaints against Roberts at Wylie Baptist Church childhood development center, where he worked and where McKee was the director.

An Abilene Police investigator showed a video to a jury at McKee’s trial on Monday.

The video showed Roberts in the daycare room full of 4 and 5-year-olds, bouncing kids on his lap, kissing children and what appeared to be other inappropriate behavior.

According to the investigator, more than 6 months of video was viewed and more than 20 children at the daycare were interviewed for this case.

The trial will continue Tuesday.

Roberts is now serving a 20 year sentence.

