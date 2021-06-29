Abilene dealership excited for new vehicle shipments after nationwide delay

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Empty car lots can be seen throughout Abilene, but that may be coming to an end soon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vehicle manufacturing companies were forced to slow production, as did the companies in charge of making the chips that make them run.

With an increase in purchases of televisions, computers and gaming systems, the chips became more in demand.

That was just the first domino to fall, however, causing new vehicle shipments to slow across the country.

Shanna Kevil, general manager at Arrow Ford in Abilene, says she has never seen anything like this in her life.

“Normally, we carry about five to six hundred new Fords in inventory, that’s new Fords only,” Kevil said. “We got down to our lowest point to 32 vehicles.”

She says the shortage forced dealerships across Abilene to buy used cars at a premium, and that now is the right time to sell your used vehicles.

“If you have something just sitting around not being driven, or don’t need it, we’re buying them and we’re paying top dollar because we need those.” Kevil said.

Kevil says this should be the tail end of the shortage, as more new vehicles are on their way.

She said that most of their inventory should be back by the end of July, with extra vehicles to spare by the beginning of the 2022 calendar year.