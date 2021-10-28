Abilene dentist offers tips to keep kids’ teeth healthy this Halloween

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Children are already collecting candy for Halloween, but too much of it can end up hurting your pocket in the long run.

When asked about plans for trick-or-treating this Halloween, Sarah Smith, mom of 1, says she and her husband prefer treats that aren’t candy for their son.

“Whenever people give out the little bags of pretzels or the little yogurt pouches or something like that,” said Smith.

Her motivation is taking care of her son’s teeth, reducing potential long-term effects from sugary treats.

“He does get some candy every once in a while, we just try and stay away from hard candy and things that might harm his teeth,” said Smith.

Growing up, Smith says she and her brother both wore braces and when it came to trick-or-treating, her parents were stricter on her brother since he had the most cavities.

Now as a mom, she’s implementing the same care for her son’s dental health.

“He is still a little young, but we take him to the dentist all the time, and his teeth are currently perfect, so we’ll see what happens,” said Smith.

Dr. Norm Poorman, an Abilene pediatric dentist, says around this time of year he sees a lot of missing dental fillings and dental crowns because of all the sticky candy that kids eat during the Halloween weekend.

“Too much of a good thing can be bad for you. If the candy you choose is really tacky, really sticky or has added acid to it, or stays in their mouths for an extended period of time, that is usually the worst of candy,” said Dr. Poorman.

Dr. Poorman says trick-or-treating should be fun, and that includes sweet treats with some control.

“If you’re worried about it or anything like that just limit the amount of candy they can have per day because Halloween candy is gonna last a long time,” said Smith.

Dr. Poorman says Children’s Dentistry of Abilene will be giving out toothbrushes and free consultations as a part of trick-or-treating. He recommends kids see a dentist every 6 months to have regular check-ups and x-rays.