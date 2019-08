ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Today a check for $7,000 was handed over to help tornado victims.

Members of the United Supermarkets family presented a check to the Abilene Disaster Relief Fund on Wednesday.

The money was raised through donations made by United and Market Street customers giving a dollar here or there while checking out.

So far, $640,000 has been raised for the relief fund since it was established in May to provide support and aid impacted by the tornado.