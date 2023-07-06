ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) has shared how many firework-related calls dispatch received over the Fourth of July holiday.

According to APD, Independence Day has the heaviest call load each year. 2023 saw a significant increase in firework-related calls in comparison to 2022.

2022:

July 1 – 756

July 2 – 682

July 3 – 915

July 4 – 1056

2023:

July 1 – 919

July 2 – 829

July 3 – 1171

July 4 – 1531

In 2022, APD received 3,409 calls total, but received 4,450 in 2023, an increase of 1,041 firework-related calls.

The Abilene, Texas Code of Ordinances Article II, section 20-25 informs residents of firework regulations within city limits:

Except as provided in subsection (b) of this section, no person shall manufacture, store, possess, keep, sell, offer for sale, give away, use, ignite or cause to explode any fireworks or pyrotechnics of any kind or description within the City or in an area outside of but immediately adjacent and contiguous to the City where such area is within one hundred (100) feet of a building, as that term is defined in V.T.C.A., Penal Code art. 28.01, located within or partially within the City; provided, that such area outside the City shall not include any area contained within the corporate limits of any other incorporated City or town.

The Fire Marshal may allow a display of fireworks and/or pyrotechnics at a designated time and place if the display meets minimum safety criteria. Any individual or corporation having a display of fireworks and/or pyrotechnics shall submit a permit application to the Fire Marshal and shall conform to all conditions and requirements set by the Fire Marshal’s office. Any person conducting a display of fireworks and/or pyrotechnics must be licensed by the state. In the event the Fire Marshal denies a permit application, the applicant may appeal the decision to City Council by filing a written appeal with the City Secretary within ten (10) business days after the denial of the permit application is mailed to the applicant or personally delivered, whichever occurs first. If no appeal is filed within ten (10) business days, the decision of the Fire Marshal becomes final and unappealable. The written appeal should contain all information on which the City Council can make a decision. The City Council shall hear the appeal within thirty (30) days after the appeal is filed with the City Secretary.

An act in violation of subsection (a) of this section constitutes a danger to the public health and safety and constitutes a nuisance.