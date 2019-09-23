Abilene dispatcher rewarded for delivering baby over phone

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene dispatcher has received a pink mug for delivering a baby over the phone.
According to a social media post by the Abilene Police Department (APD), dispatcher Manny D. delivered a baby over the phone on July 23.
APD says it’s a tradition to get a pink mug when you deliver your first baby.
