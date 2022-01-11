Abilene distributor helping AISD with supplies amid nationwide shortages

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene distributor Mayfield Paper Company is providing relief to the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) by helping provide cleaning supplies, food service items and more.

AISD and Mayfield’s relationship has been a longstanding one, going back at least 20 years, territory sales representative Ronnie Woods said.

Previously, Mayfield sold hand soaps, and disposable items like toilet paper and trash bags, but since the pandemic hit, they have shifted gears and began providing food service items, masks and more.

Woods said Mayfield began working with AISD from day one, beginning to develop contingency plans for instances just like the wave of nationwide shortages we have seen.

However, most Texas high schools are under contract with a specific contractor or distributor, meaning, when their initial supplier runs out of products, the school district must get special approval from the state to seek other options.

AISD did, and thus the process began with Mayfield Paper Company, answering their call for help as soon as possible.

“We got word out to our people, we are needing these specific items and in large quantities,” Woods said. “How fast can we respond?”

Within 48 hours they had the ball rolling on what supplies they needed and how much they could deliver.

However, Woods said figuring that plan out on a week-to-week basis proved trickier than expected.

“It’s a moving target, it changes from week to week as different supplies become a crisis, hopefully we are able to respond every time,” Woods said.

When Mayfield receives plenty of the needed supplies, they deliver 3-4 times a week if necessary.

For those working at Mayfield though, this arrangement is a little more personal.

“All of our employees here, their kids or grandkids go to school there. We want them to succeed, and they want us to succeed,” Woods said.

With their kids attending, the workers began taking on longer shifts, up to 13 hours, to make sure they were able to get all of the product to the schools on time.

Right now, Mayfield is helping supply masks, hand sanitizer, Styrofoam cups and lunch plates, as well as cleaning supplies, trash bags, and anything else the school might need.