Abilene Doctor advises public to practice social distancing, and continue school closures to flatten COVID-19 curve

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dr. Stephen Lowry from Hendrick Medical Center said in a press conference held Wednesday afternoon that school closures and social distancing are extremely helpful in flattening the curve of the COVID-19.

According to Dr. Stephen Lowry, kids and young healthy people are usually asymptomatic cases, “They could have it and they continue to go around people, that’s why the exponential growth.”

Dr. Stephen Lowry also assured the public that hospitals, specifically Hendrick Medical Center have made several plans to try to limit and slow the disease.

“None of us has immunity… until it goes through our communities and we develop immunity we need to flatten the curve,” said Dr. Stephen Lowry. “…There are strategies designed to make sure we have adequate resources, plans have been in the works for a long time and have been implemented actively.”

Dr. Lowry advises the community to be proactive in helping with the flattening of this curve following the usual guidelines, such as social distancing, hand washing, and self-quarantining if exposed to the virus. “If you feel the need that you have to be evaluated call your physician’s office first, and let them remotely guide you to the proper area or procedure make sure you get taken care of.”