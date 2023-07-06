ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – A historic Abilene home, that’s now used as a bed and breakfast, could become a medical spa as early as this fall.

In Wednesday’s Abilene Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, Dr. Sara Trammell of The Beauty Bus, brought a rezoning request for 642 Sayles Boulevard – best known as Hattie’s House – before the commission. She’s requested it to be zoned as a neighborhood office.

Hattie’s House, at the corner of South 7th Street and Sayles Boulevard, was built in the late 1880s, and was originally owned by Hattie and Henry Sayles, the boulevard’s namesake. It gained historic status in the 1970s and has been zoned as a historic residential single-family house with a conditional use permit (CUP) since 2011. That means it can be operated as it is now, as a bed and breakfast and event space.

Dr. Trammell told P&Z Hattie’s House could make an excellent second location for her medical spa business because it’s in a centralized location and comes with plenty of parking, so there should be no need for her clients to park on the street. What would also be a big change is taking it from a rentable event space with regular business hours.

“When I approached the owners… I really assumed that it was already commercial. The large number of cars and events that go late into the night are not going to happen with a medical spa. Our hours are capped at about 6:00 p.m., we don’t do overnight slumber parties… It already has quite a bit of parking in it, and so, all of my employees as well as our customers would be within the property for the most part for parking,” Dr. Trammel assured.

Mason Teegardin, a planner with the City of Abilene, suggested a different approach.

“We’re recommending the denial for neighborhood office because of all of the proposed uses that you can get within neighborhood office,” said Teegartin. “So, staff has decided to allow a PD (planned development) to go here, keeping the RS-12 base zoning, but with just a specific use to allow the med spa.”

With its RS-12 zoning, Hattie’s House is able to be operated under residential uses, accessory and incidental uses, cultural and recreational uses, and government, health, safety and welfare uses. That means the historic home could be a B-&-B, a home, a place of worship, a group home, even a school and more.

Whichever direction of revenue streaming the house may lean, neighbors of Hattie’s House could be upset. Dan Steven and his wife attended Wednesday’s meeting to gain clarity on what was happening.

“We just don’t need any more stuff there. It’s a residential area, it’s a historical area… If you go down Sayles from the north, lots of the houses are turning into businesses. If you go back to the west on 7th, same thing is happening, they’re just creeping closer and closer,” Steven complained. “I just want to keep it out. This is, I mean, it’s a historical area. This is Abilene. It’s Sayles Drive, y’know, it’s not Rodeo Drive.”

After both Dr. Trammell and commission member Clint Rosenbaum further explained the zone change motion, Rosenbaum asked Steven if he’d be comfortable with the house becoming a business something like a law office with capped hours.

“I would be comfortable with it being the Sayles House. If it’s gonna be open for tours, or somebody’s gonna live in it, and keep it up as a historical house, I’m all for it. But turning it into office buildings like we’ve done in our downtown area… It’s just a shame. We’ve lost a lot of our history that way, and that’s what this seems like this place is doing,” reasoned Steven.

Abilene’s Planning and Zoning Commission decided to table the conversation for another time before it heads to City Council for review. It will next be reviewed in August, and the council could discuss it in September.

If Hattie’s House is rezoned, Dr. Trammell could make an offer to purchase the historic home. If the current owners decide to sell, it would no longer be a bed and breakfast and would then be a medical spa which offers facial treatments, Botox or filler injections, lash extensions, and more.

Dr. Trammell added that her staff consists of estheticians, dieticians, and nurse injectors. No surgical procedures would be provided, and it is a by-appointment only business.

As a bed and breakfast and event space, Hattie’s House has been rented out to families on vacation, used to hold weddings, milestone parties, baby showers, and more. Its services are currently booked out until October.